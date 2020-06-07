DAVIS--Jack Charles, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 28, 2020 at age 81. Jack grew up in Lansing, Michigan, son of Bess and Morton Davis. He attended Lansing Eastern High School and then the University of Wisconsin, where he met his future wife, Susan Sheaffer. He was President of the Student Union at Wisconsin and subsequently served in the U.S. Army before attending Harvard Law School. In 1964, Jack graduated from law school and married Susan on the same day. The couple moved to Lansing shortly thereafter, and Jack joined the Loomis Law Firm, where he became one of Lansing's most respected attorneys. Jack's legal practice transcended mere representation; for many, he was the champion they sought when facing life's biggest challenges. Jack was tireless in his efforts to strengthen central Michigan through service to education, economic development, and the arts. He was instrumental in persuading General Motors to stay in Lansing and build three new plants in the region. Jack was an active Rotarian, chaired the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, twice served as President of the Lansing School Board, and was on the Foundation Board for the Lansing Promise. Jack and Susan supported many local nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club, MSU Broad Art Museum, and Fenner Nature Center. Jack was a devoted sports enthusiast and enjoyed sharing that passion with his family. Jack had a zest for life, and was known to be a zealous advocate, brilliant strategist, community activist, philanthropist, world traveler, and collector, who was tireless, imaginative, witty, and generous. He is survived by his loving wife Susan; children, Gregory (Amy) and Jennifer (William); grandchildren, Lauren and Benjamin Davis and Audrey and Henry Martin; and brother Gary (Sharon).





