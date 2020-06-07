JACK DAVIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JACK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS--Jack Charles, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 28, 2020 at age 81. Jack grew up in Lansing, Michigan, son of Bess and Morton Davis. He attended Lansing Eastern High School and then the University of Wisconsin, where he met his future wife, Susan Sheaffer. He was President of the Student Union at Wisconsin and subsequently served in the U.S. Army before attending Harvard Law School. In 1964, Jack graduated from law school and married Susan on the same day. The couple moved to Lansing shortly thereafter, and Jack joined the Loomis Law Firm, where he became one of Lansing's most respected attorneys. Jack's legal practice transcended mere representation; for many, he was the champion they sought when facing life's biggest challenges. Jack was tireless in his efforts to strengthen central Michigan through service to education, economic development, and the arts. He was instrumental in persuading General Motors to stay in Lansing and build three new plants in the region. Jack was an active Rotarian, chaired the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, twice served as President of the Lansing School Board, and was on the Foundation Board for the Lansing Promise. Jack and Susan supported many local nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club, MSU Broad Art Museum, and Fenner Nature Center. Jack was a devoted sports enthusiast and enjoyed sharing that passion with his family. Jack had a zest for life, and was known to be a zealous advocate, brilliant strategist, community activist, philanthropist, world traveler, and collector, who was tireless, imaginative, witty, and generous. He is survived by his loving wife Susan; children, Gregory (Amy) and Jennifer (William); grandchildren, Lauren and Benjamin Davis and Audrey and Henry Martin; and brother Gary (Sharon).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Jack and I came to know each other late in our lives while working on a project to assist seriously ill mid-Michigan children in receiving timely and effective medical care. It didn't take long for me to develop immense respect for him and to understand just what a tremendous asset he was to our community. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Jack!
Bill Nash
Friend
May 30, 2020
Condolences to dear sue .Jack was an exceptional neighbor .We will miss seeing his friendly smile .
Smitha
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved