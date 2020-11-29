ELLENBERGER--Jack S., one of the most distinguished law librarians of his generation and former President of the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) died at his home in Manhattan on November 21, 2020. He was 90. During a career spanning more than forty years in law librarianship, Jack Ellenberger led, taught, and mentored a generation of law librarians. Jack was truly a Renaissance gentleman - an avid global traveler, patron of the Opera, and an European cycling enthusiast. He famous for his colorful and stylish bow ties, which were matched only by his cosmopolitan charm, sharp wit and oratory style. Jack was born in Colorado on September 5, 1930, served in the U.S. Air Force, obtained his BSFS from Georgetown University in 1957 and his MSLS from Columbia University School of Library Science in 1959. He began his career as Law Librarian at the U.S. Department of Health then moving on to several law firms including Carter Ledyard & Milburn; Jones, Day, Cockley & Reavis; Covington & Burling; and finally as Director of Libraries at Shearman & Sterling in New York. He also served as Librarian at the District of Columbia Bar Association and on the Executive Board of American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) being elected President of the Association from 1976-77. Jack is also the recipient of the Marian Gould Gallagher Distinguished Service Award in 1994 and a member of the AALL Hall of Fame. Jack loved law librarianship and above all else he provided sage counsel to the Association, promoted their efforts tirelessly, and often sent personal handwritten notes of encouragement to many rising stars. These remarkable efforts, along with his celebrated wit and wisdom, left an lasting impression on all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store