FERBER--Jack. 73, died on Thursday, April 30th, 2020. Born July 23, in the Bronx, NY. He grew up later in Brookline, Boston with his siblings, Roni Igel and David Ferber. He attended Northeastern University and was a resident of Haworth, New Jersey for 26 years. A loving and devoted father of Cara, Isabelle, and Henry and husband of Susan Ferber. Jack was a sole-proprietor for 40+ years in the corporate premium and apparel business. A beloved family man and activist, passionate about social justice, sports, music, travel and community involvement. He had a reach that was vast and was unique, warm, funny and truly unforgettable. Jack was a beloved father, uncle, brother and husband whose energy, enthusiasm, and passion were unsurpassed. He will be missed.


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
