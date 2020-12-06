Or Copy this URL to Share

FREEMAN--Jack B. Born June 7, 1933, in Toronto, Canada. Died peacefully, November 26, 2020, at his home in Briarcliff Manor, NY. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellen Ruth (nee Lazarus) Freeman, Briarcliff Manor, NY; his children, Laurie (Yoji) Shimizu, Edina, MN; Jodie Freeman, Greenwich, CT; Lisa (Heather Schmucker) Freeman, Chicago, IL; Robert (Philippa) Freeman, Bronxville, NY. Proud grandfather of Evan and Ken Shimizu; Emma, Ben, and Sam Adler; Luke, Jeremy, and Thomas Freeman. Brother of Barbara (Murray) Yudin.





