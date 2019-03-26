Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack G Tauss. View Sign

1928 - 2019

Jack Tauss died peacefully at home, on February 20th at the age of 90. He was born in 1928, in the Yorkville neighborhood of Manhattan to Hungarian immigrants. He was a lifelong resident of New York City.



Jack had a professional career that had taken him into almost all facets of graphic arts. This included advertising, packaging, product development as well as book design. In the late 1960s, while working for Holt Rinehart and Winston he designed the cutting edge IMPACT SERIES for young readers. He was also the design director of Macmillan Publishing Company and later became creative director at the Franklin Library where he won numerous awards for his art direction from the American Institute of Graphic Arts, Art Directors Club and the Society of Illustrators. Jack taught Advertising Design at Pratt Institute Manhattan, and lectured at many art schools about graphic design careers.



He was most proud of his executive responsibilities as a past president and member of the board of directors of the Type Directors Club, as well as executive producer and chairman of the Art Directors Hall of Fame where he worked with laureates such as Richard Avedon, Gordon Parks, The Warhol Foundation and many more. He was a member of, and took part in, numerous committees for the American Institute of Graphic Arts and Society of Illustrators.



In 1983 Jack became a senior executive VP at Jerry Fields Associates, then the largest recruitment firm for graphic and advertising designers. He later founded his own recruitment company which he ran for many years.



Jack is survived by his two loving and devoted sons Marc Tauss and Ian Tauss, as well as two grandchildren. Additionally he is survived by sisters Margie Pantier and Emma Schnapp, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

