GORA--Jack. The Hampton Synagogue mourns the passing of our cherished Benefactor and visionary Founder. As a Holocaust survivor, Jack was passionate about building and growing Jewish life in the Hamptons. To his beloved wife Paula, to his children, Mona and David, and Bonnie and Tod, and to the entire family, our heartfelt sympathy. His memory will always be a source of blessing and inspiration. Marc Schneier, Founding Rabbi Avraham Bronstein, Rabbi Carol Levin, President


Published in New York Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
