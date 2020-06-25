JACK GORA
GORA--Jack. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Jack Gora, beloved husband of Paula. His legacy will live on in his family's exemplary leadership and generosity within the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to Paula, his daughters Mona Sterling (David) and Bonnie Greenfield (Todd), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


Published in New York Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
