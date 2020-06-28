GORA--Jack. The American Society for Yad Vashem mourns the passing of Jack Gora, beloved husband of Paula Gora, father of Mona and Bonnie, grandfather of Jonathan, Sam, Rachel and Rofia and great-grandfather of Abraham and Benjamin. Jack was born in 1920 in Warsaw, Poland. During the Holocaust, Jack fled to Lvov, where he was arrested and sent to Rybinsk, Russia where he spent seven years in hard labor, enduring perilous conditions working in lumber camps in Siberia, and then in coalmines during his conscription in the Russian army. After the war, Jack was reunited with his mother (his father and sister did not survive) and moved to New York where he met and married Paula (also from Poland). The Gora family are generous philanthropists who have been dedicated to the mission of Yad Vashem and supported Holocaust education and remembrance. The family requests that donations be made to American Society for Yad Vashem. May the Gora family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Lenny Wilf, Chairman Stanley H. Stone, Executive Director





