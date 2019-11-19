HAGSTROM--Jack Walter Carl Kling, Age 85, died suddenly on November 14, 2019. Doctor Hagstrom, the scion of an ancient Scandinavian family, was graduated from Amherst College, with honors, in 1955. He attended Cornell University Medical College and did post-graduate work in pathology at The New York Hospital. He was subsequently on the pathology faculties of Cornell University (New York City), Case Western Reserve University, and retired as Professor of Pathology from Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center/Harlem Hospital Center in 1991. He was an author of more than 100 scientific papers and co-author of two descriptive biographies of 20th Century poets. He is survived by his partner, Thomas J. Fleming, also 85 years old. They were married in 2008 and lived in New York City and Water Mill, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 21, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Bridgehampton.



