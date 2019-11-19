JACK HAGSTROM

Guest Book
  • "Many heartfelt sympathies for Tom and all Jack's friends...."
    - Terry Elkins
  • "Tom, We are both so sad to learn of Jack's death and we..."
  • "Tom, Margaret and I are so sorry for you loss. A perfect..."
    - John Michael Higgins
  • "Dear Tom. I was sorry to hear of Jacks passing. He was such..."
    - Peggy Gsnnon
Service Information
Brockett Funeral Home Inc
203 Hampton Rd
Southampton, NY
11968
(631)-283-0822
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Episcopal Church
Bridgehampton, NY
View Map
HAGSTROM--Jack Walter Carl Kling, Age 85, died suddenly on November 14, 2019. Doctor Hagstrom, the scion of an ancient Scandinavian family, was graduated from Amherst College, with honors, in 1955. He attended Cornell University Medical College and did post-graduate work in pathology at The New York Hospital. He was subsequently on the pathology faculties of Cornell University (New York City), Case Western Reserve University, and retired as Professor of Pathology from Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center/Harlem Hospital Center in 1991. He was an author of more than 100 scientific papers and co-author of two descriptive biographies of 20th Century poets. He is survived by his partner, Thomas J. Fleming, also 85 years old. They were married in 2008 and lived in New York City and Water Mill, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 21, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Bridgehampton.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 19, 2019
