HILIBRAND--Jack, May 9 of Voorhees, NJ peacefully at age 89. Devoted husband of Thelma, father of Lawrence, Deborah Levenson, and Alan, he is survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. After receiving a PhD in Electrical Engineering at MIT, he enjoyed a long career at RCA and GE, and was awarded patents for integrated circuit design. His example will continue to inspire those he touched. Platt Memorial Chapels, Cherry Hill, NJ.


Published in New York Times on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Thelma, thinking of you and the family. My sincere condolences, judy( Sadow) Goldstein
Judy Goldstein
