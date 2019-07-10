Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Joshua Nathan Merlis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1938 - 2019

Jack Joshua Nathan Merlis (1938 - 2019) died unexpectedly on Saturday Evening, July 6, 2019 at his home in a small village near Grimsby, England. He was 81 years old. His husband Simon Plant was with him.

Jack had a lifelong passion for retail. He was a natural salesman who co-owned the Gad-About Apparel, a women's boutique, on the Upper East Side from 1966-1985. He also successfully made the transition from being behind the cash register, to in front of it, perhaps a little too well.

He was a lover of theater, musicals and dance who would be delighted to be remembered for taking the title role in the King and I at a Rodeph Shalom Temple production. He was a natural performer and storyteller, whether scripted or not. After he crossed the Atlantic he continued to perform & direct which gave him an opportunity to meet new people and tell his tales to a new audience.

An active member of 2 synagogues in the UK, at the time of his passing he was working on reprising his successful self-authored Yiddish themed playlet, to be performed at this year's Lincolnshire Jewish Community garden party.

Jack had a huge capacity for friendship, reconnecting in England with a former classmate from the Barnard School for Boys after 75 years, as well as keeping in close touch with his roommates from the University of Miami. His discovery of the Internet late in life was a godsend as it enabled him to communicate worldwide, firing off jokes and newspaper articles with the click of a button.

He had a real feeling for family, and it made no difference to him how distant a cousin you might be. He loved his extended family deeply and they returned the favor.

He is survived by his husband Simon Plant, his two daughters, Jordana Jacobs (Jeff Jacobs) & Daniele Merlis (Craig Feinberg), and his three grandchildren, Max & Zoe Jacobs and Julia Feinberg who truly were the light of his life and a reason for never ending kvelling.

This Jersey City born guy was a special one-off character. His sense of humor and his willingness to iron anything for anyone will be much missed by all.

