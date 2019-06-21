TOPAL--Jack, on June 19, 2019. We mourn the passing of Jack Topal, an eminent Certified Public Accountant, Attorney, admired teacher and a respected authority of Jewish culture and history. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Gelman. Lorraine Topal, having predeceased Jack, was the mother of Jack's loving children, Mark, Steven (Cheryl) and the late Arlene Topal, and adored and devoted grandsons Scott and Andrew. Jack embraced his extended family which now includes Evelyn's children Phil (Florencia) and Melissa (Michael) and grandchildren Fred, Lily and Stella. Beginning in the 1950's, Jack as both an accountant and attorney mentored his clients in all aspects of the business world including financial advice, legal counsel and the importance of exceptional client service. To this day at the age of 93, as Partner Emeritus at Prager Metis CPA's LLC, Jack was instrumental in formulating and guiding the firm's mentoring program for young and aspiring accountants. In recognition of Jack's continuous and tireless commitment to education and the needs of those less fortunate, he was the recipient of many honors and awards. Jack was truly the personification of a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. A true "mensch" who will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.



