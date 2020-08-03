1934 - 2019

Jack Varsano was born in Manhattan in September of 1934 and passed away at the age of 84 in August of 2019. Jack had been living in Great Neck NY but passed on in Manhattan surrounded by family.



Jack was the youngest child of Acher and Palomba Varsano, Sephardic Jewish immigrants from Salonika Greece.



He grew up with his 2 sisters Esther and Bess, and his brother Sabe at 83 Rivington Street, a tenement with a bathroom in the hall, in New York's Lower East Side.



It was a tight-knit, fun, warm family. He would go to elementary school at PS 160 (on Norfolk between Rivington and Delancey), junior high in Little Italy, and after doing well on the high school aptitude test, was accepted and went to the elite Brooklyn Tech for his High School education. After high school, Jack was accepted to CCNY where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. (He would, a few years later, go to school at night and get another advanced degree, a Masters in Business Administration from Baruch College). Jack then went on to work for Defense Contractor Sperry Rand (later called Unisys) where he spent his whole career and retired as a senior engineer.



Jack loved animals, the Berkshires (Tanglewood), good food, tennis, and the NY Knicks. He especially loved NYC, its different neighborhoods, its architecture, its museums, and its theater. He was a history buff who knew so much about so many things. He could talk on any topic, make you think and make you laugh. (He had a great sense of humor). He was not only book smart, but was also street smart which he attributed to his upbringing in New York City's Lower East Side.



Extremely handsome, strong, and well dressed; he loved double-breasted suits when he went into the office or out on the town. But most of all, Jack loved his family and friends.



On July 4th, 1958 Jack would marry Roslyn Pearl. Together they would start a family and had two boys, Adam and Marc. When his marriage did not work out, Jack raised his boys in Great Neck, NY. He enjoyed cooking and being a Dad.



He was great at being a father. Always interested, always caring, and always there when you needed him. It was his most important job, and he was so wonderful at it.



Jack achieved so much, but never forgot where he came from. He would always say with pride, "not bad for a kid from 83 Rivington Street."



Jack was predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by sons Adam (wife Angelie) and Marc, two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Jack will be missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts.

