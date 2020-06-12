WEINBERGER--Jack. With deep sadness and great pride, we celebrate the life of Jack Weinberger, of Great Neck, NY. Jack passed away peacefully this week at the age of 92, at his home. Jack will be warmly remembered as a devoted family man, accomplished maritime attorney, and person of great character and warmth. He waspreceded in death by his parents Henry and Bertha, beloved brother Arnold, and cherished wife of 38 years, the late Barbara Weinberger, beside whom he now rests eternally. He is survived by his loving sons Jeffrey and Steven, adoring granddaughters Lauren, Brooke and Hannah, and devoted daughter-in-law, Susan Weinberger.





