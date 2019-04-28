SILVERMAN--Jaclyn, on April 24, 2019. The Board of Trustees and staff mourn with deepest sorrow the passing of colleague and friend Jaclyn Silverman. As Conference Management Director for 33 years of the Foundation's annual Symposium for professionals focused on the practical care of cancer patients, Jacki's role was fundamental in building its attendance over the years, reaching a national/international audience of close to 2,000 in 2014. Partnering with the Page & William Black Post-Graduate School of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai providing Continuing Medical Education credits, the Symposium became one of the outstanding events on the professional calendar. With Symposium management transitioned to Physicians' Education Resource in 2015, Jacki's participation continued as event ambassador, maintaining the personal touch with program presenters and longtime attendees. Jacki never did less than a phenomenal job and will be remembered always with love and admiration by those who worked with her. Franco M. Muggia, MD, Chairman and Medical Director; Michael G. Rosenberg, President and CEO, The Chemotherapy Foundation



