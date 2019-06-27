RABINOWITZ--Jacob, born on December 26, 1928 in the Bronx, NY, passed away at age 90 on June 24, 2019 at his home in Boca Raton, FL, two months after the death of his wife of 67 years, Elaine. Jacob was a Manhattan trial attorney for more than 50 years. Jacob is survived by daughters, Randy Rabinowitz, Amy Meltzer (Craig), and Gail Rabinowitz (Adam Simon); and grandchildren, Alex Meltzer, Max Meltzer, Noah Simon, and Ella Simon. Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside service on Sunday, June 30th at 2pm at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY. The family will sit shiva on Sunday at 5 and Monday at 6 at 170 West End Ave., New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 27, 2019