JACOB URAM

Obituary
URAM--Jacob Michael, known to his family and legion of friends as Jack, passed away peacefully in hospice in Delray, FL on April 17th after a long illness. He loved life, he loved to laugh and he loved his W. Village neighborhood, particularly Sevilla on Charles St. His spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Gwen Korovin. He was interred next to his parents on April 21st. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2020
