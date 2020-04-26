URAM--Jacob ('Jack'), October 29, 1942-April 17, 2020. Jack conveyed a larger than life and robust presence; he brought love, laughter and loyalty to his family and friends. Being pulled by Jack into the back kitchen at The Palm Too to sing the Laurel & Hardy classic "Honolulu Baby" with the waiters and chefs at full volume was just a fragment of his persona. A one hour casual encounter on a Friday in June 1969, his last day in his office as a lawyer for ABC-TV, in what would become my office as of Monday, became a 51 year bond of friendship. We were the brothers that neither of us had. May Jack find eternal peace liberated from the hardships that invaded his final years. Fred Ansis
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020