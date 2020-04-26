URAM--Jacob ('Jack'), October 29, 1942-April 17, 2020. Jack conveyed a larger than life and robust presence; he brought love, laughter and loyalty to his family and friends. Being pulled by Jack into the back kitchen at The Palm Too to sing the Laurel & Hardy classic "Honolulu Baby" with the waiters and chefs at full volume was just a fragment of his persona. A one hour casual encounter on a Friday in June 1969, his last day in his office as a lawyer for ABC-TV, in what would become my office as of Monday, became a 51 year bond of friendship. We were the brothers that neither of us had. May Jack find eternal peace liberated from the hardships that invaded his final years. Fred Ansis



