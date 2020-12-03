WASSERMAN-- Jacob Samuel, June 24, 1929 - December 1, 2020. Son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, much loved in all of his roles. Our role model, our North Star, our Patriarch. The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Robert Bos and Ms. Nino Tchelidze, who cared for Jack with skill and devotion. Jack had an unshakeable belief in the United States of America and in the democratic process. He was confident that we would see a new president in the White House come January. We are grateful that we all lived to see that. Please direct any donations in his honor to Or Olam, the East 55th Street Synagogue, 308 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, a place where Jack and Dorisanne found true community.





