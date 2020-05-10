FOWLER--Jacqueline. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Jacqueline Loewe Fowler. She was a true original with an extraordinary eye, an exacting intellect, and deep humility. Her interests were wide-ranging, and her generosity to museums legendary. To the Metropolitan Museum of Art, her gifts and promised gifts numbered more than four hundred, enhancing the holdings of the American Wing and many other departments. As a collector, Jackie was fiercely independent, distinguished by her love of progressive design. She exuded great style, enriching not only the Museum's collections but also the lives of the curators whom she befriended. She will be sorely missed. The American Wing; The Costume Institute; Drawings and Prints; European Sculpture and Decorative Arts; Modern and Contemporary Art





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store