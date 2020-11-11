HOFFMAN--Jacqueline, of New York died peacefully on August 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Jacqui was born on December 28, 1939 in Glasgow, Scotland. After her marriage to Dan Hoffman, she lived in Israel where she gave birth to her son, Guy. She later moved to Norway where her first daughter, Avigal, was born. Shortly thereafter she immigrated to the United States, landing in Long Island, New York where Tiffany was born. At the age of 50, she moved to New York City, fulfilling a lifelong dream. In 1994 Jacqui married Milton Virshup who passed away two years later. Jacqui loved her family deeply and was a proud grandmother of five. She loved her friends like family and kept in touch with family and friends around the world. Jacqui is survived by her daughter Avigal Horrow, son-in-law Michael Horrow, granddaughters Talia, Corey and Rebecca, daughter Tiffany Taxel, and grandsons David and Jeremy. She was predeceased by her husband Milton and her son, Guy Hoffman, father of David and Jeremy.





