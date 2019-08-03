JACQUELINE KAUFMAN (1929 - 2019)
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel at Beth Israel Cemetery
US Highway 1 North
Woodbridge, NJ
Obituary
KAUFMAN--Jacqueline, 89, (nee Hoffman) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and formerly of West Orange, New Jersey passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Jacqueline was born August 11, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, O. Robert Kaufman; loving mother to three daughters, Ruth Anne (Robert) Kamins, Marla (Kenneth) Bezozo, and Lori (Neal) Zuck; adoring grandmother to six grandchildren, Alexander Kamins, Michael Kamins, Jamie (Joshua) Diamond, Dana Bezozo (Alexander Selarnick), Allie Zuck, and Erin Zuck. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at The Chapel at Beth Israel Cemetery, US Highway 1 North, Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095. Memorial contributions and online condolences can be offered at www. starofdavidfunerals.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 3, 2019
