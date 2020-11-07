1/
JACQUELINE KEMP
KEMP--Jacqueline (Berkman), beloved wife of David for 60 years; proud mother of Gary (Jayne), Daniel (Cecilia), and Jonathan (Kathy); loving grandmother of Sophie, Jeffrey, Susanna, and James; sister to Michael, passed away of natural causes on November 5 at the age of 90. She had a knack for lifelong friendship, and so many in her circle will miss her greatly. Jackie attended Cornell and was a recognized expert on early American samplers. Donations in her memory may be made to Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, NY. A virtual shiva will be held on Monday, November 9th at 7pm. Invitations to follow.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Shiva
07:00 PM
virtual
