JACQUELINE MASKEY

MASKEY--Jacqueline. Passed away on June 15, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital while in Rehab from a fall. She was born on December 2, 1930 in Newburgh, NY, daughter of Stanley Masloski and Georgette Turner Lewis. She found her home in Manhattan and in a career centered on dance. She received an appointment in the 1950s at the library of the newly rebuilt MOMA where she eventually became responsible for the transfer of its dance archive to the New York Public Library. Jackie herself moved to New York Public Library and became one of the team of three staff and director working for the then fledgling Dance Collection, now The Jerome Robbins Dance Division. While at the Library, she earned an MA in Library Science at Pratt Institute. A dance critic and historian, Jackie wrote for many publications, including the New York Times, Dance News, Dance Magazine, and Musical America, and contributed to many books on dance. Closely affiliated with the U.S. Terpsichore Ballet led by Barbara Fallis and Richard Thomas, she served as the Company Coordinator. Jackie lived a full life on her own terms doing what was important to her, amassing a phenomenal amount of information about ballet, dance, music, art and film. Later in life, Jackie served as the librarian at The Walden School in Manhattan and earned an MA in Art History from Hunter. She was a generous contributor to arts organizations and charities, and to the welfare of her close friends and family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store