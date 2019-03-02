ROCK--Jacqueline M., 88, of Farmington, CT, widow of William M. Rock, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Born June 6, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (O'Brien) Lennon. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, March 4 in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington, CT at 10am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY on Monday at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 West Lafayette St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 2, 2019