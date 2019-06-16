SHULMAN--Jacqueline Banks, 68, of Westport, CT, peacefully on June 14. Daughter of the late James and Miriam Banks, Jacqueline is survived by husband Mark, sons William and Adam and spouses, daughter Amanda, three grandchildren, sister Katherine, sister-in-law Diane, and beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara. Graveside service will be private. Contributions for lung cancer research to Yale School of Medicine/"Herbst": Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519-0611.
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019