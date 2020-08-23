JACQUELINE SIMON

SIMON--Jacqueline Albert. Died August 10, 2020. A life well lived. 1922-2020. Jackie was raised and educated in New York City. After a bout with polio, at age 10, she graduated from grade school as class valedictorian. Four years later, she graduated from Julia Richman, again as valedictorian and went on to New York University, from which she graduated in 1942 with cum laude degree and a phi beta kappa key. Soon after graduation, she found a job at a glossy trade magazine called Women's Reporter. Five years later, she was named editor-in-chief. Exhilarating life for a twenty-five year old. In 1948, she met and married Pierre F. Simon, a French/American who enlisted in the US Army and became a liaison between the OSS and the Free French. Committed to becoming a stay-at-home mom/wife, Jackie later said that the job was compelling. Watching her children, Lisette and Orville, grow and develop became a source of joy and a learning experience. "On the job wife" too was exciting because of the friends she made and so many interesting people she met. That period had to end as the children grew older. Jackie went back to NYU in 1969 and in the spring of 1977 she had received a Masters and PhD degree in political science. That same year she started teaching at Southampton College as an adjunct and then went on teach at New York University. However, at the same time, she was shifting into journalism. Coincidentally, the director of the newly founded Institute of French Studies at NYU invited Jackie to join the staff as a research associate, ultimately becoming a visiting professor, a post she enjoyed until her death. In 2018, she was honored with an award created in her name: The JAS award to a student for "Best Masters Thesis Research Proposal". Jackie had found a special niche working with students developing and achieving their personal and professional goals. As her journalism career developed, she became the US bureau chief and associate editor of Politique Internationale, the foremost journal in France dealing with foreign affairs. She specialized in interviewing major US political leaders including Henry Kissinger, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, Kenneth Galbraith, Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr. and others. These "conversations in-depth" became the core of many issues. During this busy time, Jackie managed to compile and publish a book of and discussing Pierre's collection of letters of painters; "A Century of Artists' Letters From Delacroix to Leger". Invited to join the Overseas Press Club of America, Dr. Simon was elected to the board and then served as treasurer secretary and for many years, Vice President. She organized and moderated a number of interesting programs including one on the euro, one on nuclear energy and one on international sports. One unchanging ethic was her own belief in consistent and dedicated philanthropy. She and her husband set up two organizations, the Pierre F. Simon Foundation and the Pierre F. Simon Charitable Trust. With those two sources and her personal earnings, Jackie could fulfill that ethic. Joining the board of The Fresh Air Fund, she suggested that she could sponsor a model for a special play area inside playgrounds for special needs children. That meant mazes and other special spaces for children with hearing impairment. Special bells and music for children that could not see and particularly designed swings and slides for the physically challenged. Jackie underwrote the expenses for the architect's designs. These playground spaces became the model throughout the United States. As a member of the board of the Overseas Club Foundation, Jackie sponsored and underwrote one of their 18 prestigious awards to prospective journalists in the name of her friend and self-designated mentor, Flora Lewis after her death. Among the other organizations she supported were Robin Hood, Weill Cornell Hospital, Meals on Wheels and others. Towards the end of her life, Jackie was happy to discover she had made a significant contribution to causes and organizations she believed in. And she always amazed her family and friends with her positive attitude, her fascination with the world around her, and her care for others. "Lucky ME", she said. Indeed, a charmed life. She leaves behind a daughter and son, Lisette Simon Jacobs and Orville M. Simon, son-in-law, Paul Jacobs, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Petrover Simon. Two granddaughters Alexia Simone Palmer and husband Michael, and Caroline Simon Masters and husband Jonathan. Great-grandchildren, James and Teddy Masters.





