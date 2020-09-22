SANDLER--Jacquelyn Leonard A. Lauder, Ronald S. Lauder, and the Boards and staff of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation express our deepest sympathies to the family of Jacquelyn Sandler, mother of ADDF Board of Governors Vice-chair, Randal Sandler, on the occasion of her passing. Ms. Sandler's life and illness served to inspire her son's service in the fight against Alzheimer's, and thus helped to expand our capacity to drive the development of drugs to prevent and treat the disease. The ADDF is profoundly grateful for our association with the Sandler family, and proud to continue our efforts in her memory.





