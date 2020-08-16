1/
JACQUES GOULD
GOULD--Jacques J., of Great Neck, NY. "Monsieur Jacques," "Don Joaquin." Died unexpectedly on April 6, 2020, in his 100th year, from complications of Alzheimer's disease, at home, surrounded by his loving children, Melissa and Roger. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Doris. Born in Vienna, Austria on August 14, 1920. Proud American. Founder, Protective Security Systems Company, New York City. A kind, generous man of wit, charm and style, he will be forever missed.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
