CHUNG--Jaewoong. On Wednesday, January 15th, 2020, Jaewoong Chung passed away at age 49. He was a loving husband, father, and friend, and widely regarded gallerist of 20th century furniture. Born in Busan, South Korea, on November 5th, 1970, to Soon-duk Chung and Song-Do Soon, Jaewoong studied Business Administration at Pepperdine University, and Interior design at Parsons School of Design. He went on to found his own architectural firm, before starting Vintage20 in 2005, a firm focused on the work of European mid-century furniture. Vintage20 featured designers including Jean Prouve, Charlotte Perriand, and Serge Mouille, as well as the American woodworker George Nakashima. Married to gallerist Tina Kim, the two have been ardent supporters of museums and the arts in New York City and Seoul. Together they raised two children, daughter Elizabeth and son James. Jae (as he was known to his many friends) was a fiercely vivacious man, beloved for his big laugh and impeccable style, which he brought to everything he did. Full of strength and gusto, he lived life to the fullest, with a connoisseur's eye for the finer things in life. Devoted to his friends and family, Jae was never afraid to express his love and appreciation for those he cared about. He is survived by his wife Tina, children Elizabeth and Jamie, parents, and siblings, as well as his many nieces and nephews in both Korea and the US. A funeral service will be held at the Frank E. Campbell funeral home on 1076 Madison Avenue, from 4-8pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020.



