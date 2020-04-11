Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamal Haji-Ahmed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jamal saw beauty in the small things - the perfectly imperfect. Born in Nairobi Kenya, Jamal came to the U.S. at age 2 with his twin brother Kamal. In times of trouble, Jamal would always call for his "walaalo," the Somali word for "brother". As he grew, Jamal's acute intelligence and musical genius became evident. He expressed this talent through his clarinet and vocal groups; becoming first chair in the noted Pave orchestra at New Rochelle High School. He also sang as a part of the Mamaroneck High School Select Choir and Acapella group.



Jamal had a humble and gentle nature. His loved ones describe him as "loving of family, enamored by the unknown,curious about the unexplainable and accepting of all people." He valued truth above all.



Jamal's life also included struggles. But his determination to overcome those struggles revealed his true character and strength.



Jamal was an avid reader of literature and poetry. One of his favorite verses was written by Shel Silverstein and it said, "tell me I'm wise, tell me I'm kind, tell me I'm cute, tell me I'm sensitive, but tell me the truth."



Jamal is survived by his parents, Sandra and Abdillahi Haji-Ahmed, his birth mother Sado, and sibilings: Kamal, Halima, Leila, Omar, Feisal, Hussein, and Abdi

