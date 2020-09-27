FIELD--Jamee. Jamee Jacobs Field, 72, of Hobe Sound, FL and Lake Forest, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born December 18, 1947 in Chicago, to Lee and Edith (nee Beckwith) Jacobs. Jamee grew up in Chicago where she attended the Academy of Sacred Heart and spent summers at her family home in Lake Geneva, WI. Jamee went on to Finch College in New York City and worked after graduation at Town and Country magazine as an assistant fashion editor. During this time she met and fell in love with Marshall Field V. They were married on August 19, 1972. Jamee will be remembered for her unwavering loyalty to family and commitment to conservation. She was a dedicated mother who treasured each moment with her family. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother. Mimi, as she was known, taught all seven of her grandchildren how to swim. She enjoyed long walks through prairie and jungle paths with her husband, family and beloved dogs. Never a shrinking violet, Jamee was a force within her family and without. She was the first female Board Chair at Lake Forest Country Day School and served as a Life Director and Governor of Lake Forest Open Lands, where she helped to create the childhood education department. Over the years Jamee helped to restore countless acres of natural habitat in both Illinois and Florida. Jamee's other passions included reading, playing the piano, painting and horseback riding. Jamee is survived by her husband of 47 years, Marshall Field; her loving children, Jamee Field (Michael) Kane, Stephanie Field (John) Harris and Abby Field (Lloyd) Gerry; her stepson Marshall Field VI; and her adoring grandchildren, Chloe, Charlotte, Henry, Carter, Addison, Stephanie, and Charlie. A private interment will be held in the coming days. A celebration of Jamee's life and memorial service will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Forest Open Lands, PAWS Chicago or the University of Chicago Medical Center. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com