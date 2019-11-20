ABERNATHY--James L, loving father and husband, loyal friend, visionary business leader, and constant champion for those struggling with and recovering from alcoholism, died early in the morning on November 17, from complications related to treatment of lymphoma. He will be missed for his innate moral compass, his inimitable charm, tremendous kindness, wry sense of humor and sartorial genius. Born on January 23, 1941 in Kansas City, MO, he graduated from the Hackley School in 1959, attended Brown University, and served in the US Marine Corps Reserves. He held senior communications roles at ABC, CBS and Warner Communications, and in 1984, founded Abernathy MacGregor, which grew to one of the world's leading strategic and financial communications agencies. In addition to personally helping a great number of alcoholics and addicts, he was former chairman of The Caron Foundation of New York City and former chairman of The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. In these roles, he helped to establish an alcoholic and drug treatment program in the former Soviet Union in 1988. In 1994, he assisted in introducing that same program in Cuba. He also served as an overseer of the Brown University School of Medicine, a Trustee Emeritus of the Hackley School, and a founder of Americans for Humanitarian Trade with Cuba. Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Kevin and three daughters, Elissa (Andy), Maggie (Josh), Nell (Dan), as well as grandchildren, Emmy, Sam, Theo and Benji, his siblings, Susan, Emily and David, and his beloved dog, Sunny. Memorial donations may be made to Caron Treatment Centers at Caron.org.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 20, 2019