ALBERINO--James A. James A. Alberino, passed away on December 16, 2018, peacefully at age 81, at home in West New York, overlooking his beloved Hudson River and Manhattan. He was the son of the late James and Anna Alberino. He is survived by his wife Tuula and children Christopher (Randi), Katja (Christian Rappaport), grandsons James, Jack, and Jay, as well as his sister Julie (Michael) Blasucci and niece Lisa (Anthony) Cesare and their family. Also, by cousins Claire and Richard (Harriet) Bonuccelli and their families. James received a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1961 and Master's from Columbia School of Business Administration in 1963. In 1962, he was stationed on a northern Arctic ice island doing geological research for Lamont-Doherty Earth Institute/Columbia University, taking ice samples and sonar maps of the ocean floor as well as assisting the US Navy in tracking Soviet submarine operations in the area. After Columbia, he started a distinguished, 30- plus year career with IBM. With his work at IBM/World Trade (Europe), IBM/Far East, and IBM/Latin America, he gained lifelong friends from each continent. In 1972, he married his wife Tuula Pasola from Finland and settled in a big Victorian in South Nyack, NY, where they raised their two children. He was a longtime member of the S. Nyack Zoning Board of Appeals, as well as Treasurer of the White Sands Condominium Association in South Seaside Park, NJ, where the family enjoyed summers by the ocean. Jim was a voracious reader, a gourmet cook of international dishes, a technical wizard who could fix any toys and gadgets for his family. In his golden years, he enjoyed Manhattan and its offerings, opera, ballet, theater, and above all, he loved his New York Times and its crossword puzzles. To honor his Italian heritage, he recently received Italian citizenship and was proud to be an Italian-American dual citizen. His family is eternally grateful for having him in their lives. He was the best husband and father, cultured, exceptional, and with a wonderful sense of humor - He will be missed immensely.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2019