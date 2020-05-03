ANDERSON--James. James (Jim) Daniel Anderson of New York City passed away at 67 years of age in East Hampton, Long Island on April 17, 2020. Renaissance gentleman with exceptional taste, sharp intellect, caring soul. He is survived by his husband, Martin Newman, and his beloved Frenchies, Angel and Bianca. He is also survived by, sister, Kay Rekers, and brother-in-law, Jerry Rekers, and "surrogate" sister, Janet Margrave, three nephews, niece and their spouses. He will be sorely missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





