Or Copy this URL to Share

BLOCK--James. We mourn the loss of Jim Block, a noble and most gracious man, a trusted advisor, and a dear friend. Our hearts go out to his beloved Barbara, and their children, Peter and Valerie and their families. - Mark Pecker, Phyllis August, Rosemerie Marion, Frances Gillen, Rochelle Katz & the Hypertension, NYPH- WCM





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store