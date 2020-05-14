Or Copy this URL to Share

BLOCK--James. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend James Block, beloved husband of Barbara. James exhibited exceptional generosity within the Jewish community and was deeply committed to social and humanitarian causes. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Barbara and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





