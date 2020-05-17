BLOCK--James. The Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian notes with sadness the death of James A. (Jim) Block on May 8, 2020. Jim was a member of the museum's Board of Trustees and a member emeritus of the museum's New York Board of Directors along with his wife, Barbara. The Blocks were instrumental in the leadership of the museum and recipients of the James Smithson Founder Medal. We are grateful for the devoted service and guidance that Jim provided to our institution. His steadfast support over time has been inspiring and impactful to our work. Our thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and family.





