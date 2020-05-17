BLOCK--James. The Dalton School mourns the passing of James Block, former parent (Valerie '81 and Peter '85), former Treasurer of Dalton's Board of Trustees, and Honorary Trustee. During his Board tenure, James generously shared his business acumen and provided wise and thoughtful counsel to our school. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife Barbara, his children, grandchildren, and his extended family, which includes many Dalton graduates. Jim Best, Head of School





