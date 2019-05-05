Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel 5509 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh , PA 15232 (412)-621-8282 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel 5509 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh , PA 15232 View Map Service 2:00 PM Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel 5509 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh , PA 15232 View Map Shiva 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM 128 Beechwood Lane Pittsburgh , PA View Map Interment Following Services Homewood Cemetery/Star of David Section Send Flowers Obituary

COLKER--James. James "Jim" Colker, on May 1, 2019, a 91 year old innovative entrepreneur and lover of the arts, died peacefully at his Pittsburgh home of heart disease. He spent his last weeks surrounded by family, listening to jazz and watching Turner Classic movies. Jim was well known for his leadership in helping transform Pittsburgh from a struggling rust belt city to a high tech innovation hub. But he would say his biggest accomplishment was his 59 wonderful years of marriage to Janice Seiner Colker, who died on August 9, 2009. He also had a passion for growing things, including flowers, vegetables, investments, and businesses. After a year of art studies at Carnegie Tech where he became friends with Andy Warhol, Jim transferred to the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a B.S. in Physics in 1949. In 1964, with four young children to support, Jim took the courageous step of helping purchase Goerz Optical (later acquired by Contraves). While working as President of Contraves, Jim simultaneously initiated many local economic development activities and worked with Pennsylvania governors on a bipartisan basis to improve the business climate. In 1981, he helped form the Pittsburgh High Technology Council, becoming its first President and then Chairman of the Board. In 1985, Business Week named him as one of the top 50 U.S. business leaders. In 1987, he left Contraves and founded the CEO Ventures Fund, which focused on nurturing Pittsburgh's growing start-up community. In recognition of his decades of work in the venture capital field, he received the Lifetime Entrepreneurial Achievement Award from the Pittsburgh Venture Capital Association in 2009. Jim is survived by his four children: David Colker (Alexis Mitman Colker) San Mateo, California, Hank Colker (Laura Andrews Colker) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ruth Colker (David Levine) Columbus, Ohio, Sarah Colker (Joseph Moskowitz) Hoboken, New Jersey, a brother Alan (Lynne) Colker, and seven grandchildren. Services at Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Carnegie Mellon University, Janice Seiner Colker (A '51) Undergraduate Research Fund.



