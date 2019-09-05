CONNOR--James Stephen (Jim), 1956-2019. Ironworker out of Local 40 and volunteer September 11 first responder. His donated tools are part of the Smithsonian's September 11 collection. With a hearty laugh and an adroit mind (especially for the way things work), Jim was an avid reader, an exceptional cook, and a creator of beautiful jewelry for his wife. Loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend; he is survived by his wife, Sarah Charlton Frank; brothers, Joseph Connor (Patricia) and William Connor (Joanne); and sister, Margaret Connor. Loved his nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends dearly. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Friday, September 6, at the Church of St. Saviour, 611 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ABC Basset Hound Rescue or Calvary Hospital.



