CRAWFORD--James L. James Leslie Crawford, of Little Compton, RI and Vero Beach, FL died unexpectedly on February 23, 2019, in Vero, surrounded by his wife Betsy and daughters, Leslie Dunlevy and Liz Van Duyne and daughter-in-law Lisa Babb Crawford. Their son, Jim, Jr. died in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Jim grew up in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn, NY and was the son of Dr. J. Hamilton Crawford and Isabelle Cruickshank Crawford and brother of the late J. Hamilton Crawford, Jr., Esq. He graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School '53, Princeton University '57 and attained his MBA at Harvard in '59. The tributes to Jim have been heartwarming, remembering him as a valued friend, outstanding runner, both in track and football at Poly, and true gentleman. Jim spent the next 62 years raising his family in Summit, NJ and conquering many golf courses from Buck Hill Falls, where he spent the summers of his youth, to Dornoch in Scotland as well as Baltusrol, Sakonnet and John's Island. Three holes-in-one kept him swinging. Jim's career in Investment Management began at Reynolds & Co and culminated at J. & W. Seligman & Co. where he managed the Tri Continental Mutual Fund. Jim volunteered for decades at the University Cottage Club where he was on the undergraduate board and later served as Chairman of the Board of Governors. Until this year, Jim chaired the 1886 Cottage Club Foundation, that managed their endowment, as well as served on the investment committee of the St. Andrew's Society of the State of New York. Jim is also survived by his sons-in- law, Bill Dunlevy and Peter Van Duyne, and grandchildren: Kallen, Hannah, Ben, Reilly, Isabelle and Kate, all of whom he adored. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Sunday, May 19 at 12 noon at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, NJ. A service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 22 at the United Congregational Church on the Commons in Little Compton, RI with a celebration following at the Crawford's home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, which supports pancreatic cancer research towards prevention and a cure.



