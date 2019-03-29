CROGHAN--James Gerald "Jerry" of New York City and Spencertown, New York, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 04, 2019, while on holiday in the West Indies. Pre-deceased by his parents, Jerry is survived by his husband, Louis Hedgecock, of New York City and Spencertown, many cousins (and their many children), and literally countless friends around the world. A celebration of his life will be held at the Crandell Theatre in Chatham, New York, on Saturday, April 13 at 10:30am. Contributions in Jerry's memory and honor may be made to The Spencertown Academy Building Fund, 790 Route 203, PO Box 80, Spencertown, NY 12165 or, recognizing his tireless encouragement of young adults and his interest in theatre, to the Dramatists Guild Foundation, https://dgf.org.donate/ listing your gift in honor of Jerry Croghan. A full obituary is available at frenchblasl.com.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019