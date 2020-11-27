1933 - 2020

The Wolfensohn Family mourns the passing of James Wolfensohn on November 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Wolfensohn, father of Sara (Neil Mayle), Naomi (Jascha Preuss) and Adam (Jennifer Small), brother of the late Betty Raghavan and grandmother of Benjamin, Samuel, Isabella, Natan, Ariella, Micah and Elijah. We are grateful to all of his extraordinary friends who have supported the family and reflected upon his incredible life including his outstanding achievements in business, philanthropy, the arts and global development. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations in his memory to be made to the Institute of Advanced Study or the Link Up NYC program at Carnegie Hall.

