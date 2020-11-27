1/
James David Wolfensohn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1933 - 2020
The Wolfensohn Family mourns the passing of James Wolfensohn on November 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Wolfensohn, father of Sara (Neil Mayle), Naomi (Jascha Preuss) and Adam (Jennifer Small), brother of the late Betty Raghavan and grandmother of Benjamin, Samuel, Isabella, Natan, Ariella, Micah and Elijah. We are grateful to all of his extraordinary friends who have supported the family and reflected upon his incredible life including his outstanding achievements in business, philanthropy, the arts and global development. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations in his memory to be made to the Institute of Advanced Study or the Link Up NYC program at Carnegie Hall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adam wolfensohn

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved