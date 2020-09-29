DAVIS--James Carlos. Carlos Davis - writer, producer, husband, father, and fast friend to all he met - passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Born in San Francisco to Aida Minamora and James Davis, he attended The Allen-Stevenson School, The Riverdale School, The London School of Economics, and Georgetown University before venturing into a career in Hollywood. Carlos was best known for co-writing the 1991 cult classic Drop Dead Fred, and also penned Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn (nominated for three Emmy's), 2018's Hurricane Heist, three best-selling novels, the Broadway musical Preppies, and countless unproduced projects that he loved to pitch to anyone who would listen. Carlos's life centered on his beloved son James, his many dear friends the world over, his other dear friends Pinot Grigio and Rose, and long dinners at his favorite restaurants - especially his cherished Villa Mosconi. A hug served as his hello, and the goodbye was always reluctant. Now, so is ours: with loved ones by his side, Carlos died unexpectedly of cancer in San Francisco - bringing his bright-burning, generous, joyful life to an end in the place where it all began. The family will announce plans for a celebration shortly, and in the meantime encourages mourners to - in the words of Carlos's longstanding voicemail greeting - offer "a few kind words" in his name.





