De LUCA--James Thomas James Thomas De Luca MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Forest Hills Gardens, NY. He was 92 years old, having had an incredible life filled with a loving family, countless awards, recognitions, and professional achievements for his contributions to the field of Mammography and Radiology. James was a beloved husband to his late wife of 63 years, Jeanette De Luca; loving father to Denise De Luca, Dina De Luca Chartouni and the late James Joseph De Luca; loving father-in-law to Fouad Chartouni; and loving grandfather to Isabella, Phillip and Edward Chartouni and Garret and Laurel De Luca. Dr. De Luca graduated from Manhattan College in 1951, after having served in the US Army Medical Corps in El Paso Texas from 1946-1947. He earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in 1955. He completed his training at Lenox Hill Hospital, NY and residency at Yale Medical Center, New Haven, CT. In 1961, Dr. De Luca became a Pioneer in the field of Mammography. In 1963, he was awarded America's first teaching grant for mammography by the Institute of Health. Dr. De Luca was Chief of Radiology at The Community Hospital, Glen Cove, NY from 1967-1989 and Director of Radiology at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY from 1974-1977. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. De Luca invented several medical inventions. Chief among them is an anti-choking device that is currently in development. Memorial service will be held August 19, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Martyr's Church, Forest Hills at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Radiology Dept at Community Hospital, Glen Cove, NY.





