DRAPER--James. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of James David Draper, a beloved colleague and Curator Emeritus in the Department of European Sculpture and Decorative Arts. Jim spent his 45-year career at The Met, developing an expertise in 15th and 16th century Italian sculpture and 18th and 19th century French sculpture, with a keen interest in terracottas. He retired in 2014 as Henry J. Kravis Curator. Jim was also a generous donor, gifting works of art as well as books and catalogues to several Museum departments. As Executive Director of the Isaacson-Draper Foundation, he supported acquisitions, exhibitions, programming, and the Museum's Thomas J. Watson Library. In recognition, the foundation was elected Foundation Benefactor in 2004. Above all, Jim was an accomplished and loyal friend, and we will miss his empathy, humor, and passion. We send our condolences to his family. Dan Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



