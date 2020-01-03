DUFFY--James R., born July 22, 1936 of Cutchogue, NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen (nee Powers), his son Terence and his wife Lil, his son James and his wife Mary Ellen, his son Sean and his wife Jessie, his son Michael and his wife Diane and his daughter Mary Ellen and her partner Renee. He also leaves behind his 15 amazing grandchildren, Nolan, Liam, Laura Lynn, Alannah, Ashley, Jim, Erin, Coleen, Kieran, Meghan, Aidan, Luke, Grace, Ian and Emmet; sister Ronnie and her husband Paul Wolfrom. In addition, he leaves behind his beloved golden retriever Whitey Ford. He was predeceased by his parents Terry and Rozzie, and his sister Peggy his sister Kathy and her husband Paul Joyce. He was a prominent trial attorney and senior trial partner of Duffy & Duffy, PLLC and worked tirelessly representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases. He had an incredible mind and a variety of interests and, amongst other things, regularly attended the opera and plays with his wife. As a lifelong Yankee fan, he especially enjoyed bringing his grandchildren to baseball games and sharing his love of baseball with them. He was an avid reader and an author of multiple books. He had a great sense of humor and loved putting a smile on the faces of his friends and family. Perhaps his favorite thing to do was to gather with family and friends for meals and the exchanging of stories, laughs and cherished memories. Wake services will be held at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside, NY on Friday, January 3rd between the hours of 2pm and 4pm and the hours of 7pm and 9pm. Mass to celebrate his life will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck, NY on Saturday, January 4th at 11:30am.



