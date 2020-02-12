DUNNE--James Clement. February 4, 2020, age 96. Born in New York City, November 23, 1923, he graduated from Fordham University and Harvard Law School where he was a member of the Chancery Club. During World War II, he served as a member of the 97th Signal Battalion and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a longtime resident of Darien, Connecticut where he was a Governor of the Tokeneke Club, and of Harwich Port, Massachusetts. For more than four decades he was a corporate lawyer in New York City, specializing in large scale real estate transactions. He is survived by Irene, his wife of 68 years, and their three daughters, Susan, of New York City, Leslie Dunne Ketner (Robert), of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Carol Dunne Hackett (Peter), of Etna, New Hampshire; and two grandchildren, Eleanor and James Hackett.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 12, 2020